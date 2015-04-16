(Recasts to focus on fight over venue, adds background and
By David Ingram
April 15 A Texas-based Internet provider is
requesting that a federal appeals court in New Orleans, not one
in Washington, be the court that hears a challenge to new Web
traffic regulations known as "net neutrality" rules.
Alamo Broadband Inc filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in the 5th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans asking it to review
the regulations from the Federal Communications Commission.
Last month, Alamo lost an earlier bid to have the challenge
heard in the 5th Circuit when a judicial panel selected a
different court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit, in a random lottery.
The 5th Circuit is generally viewed as a conservative court,
and a majority of its active judges were appointed by Republican
presidents. It is currently hearing a challenge to President
Barack Obama's immigration overhaul.
Lawyers for Alamo said in court papers that their lawsuit,
which is nearly identical to one they filed on March 23, should
trigger a second lottery that will determine the venue. The
March 23 lawsuit was declared premature by the FCC, making the
first lottery moot, the lawyers said.
On Tuesday, AT&T Inc and three cable and wireless
trade groups filed separate lawsuits challenging the Web
regulations. They filed their lawsuits in the D.C. Circuit.
Parties in U.S. lawsuits often fight over which venue will
hear a case because of factors such as the ideology of
particular judges, the legal precedents recognized in different
jurisdictions or convenience.
Privately held Alamo did not immediately respond to a
request for comment left after business hours. The FCC also did
not immediately respond.
