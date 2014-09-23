Sept 23 Billionaire George Soros will not raise
his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC
when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg
reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Soros Fund Management LLC plans to hold its stake at about 4
percent in FCC, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uF5XzJ)
Reuters could not immediately reach FCC and Soros for
comment.
FCC, which has suffered during Spain's economic malaise,
wants to launch a rights issue to pay off 1.35 billion euros
($1.73 billion) of an expensive debt restructuring programme
agreed in April.
(1 US dollar = 0.7789 euro)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)