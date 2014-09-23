Sept 23 Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Soros Fund Management LLC plans to hold its stake at about 4 percent in FCC, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uF5XzJ)

Reuters could not immediately reach FCC and Soros for comment.

FCC, which has suffered during Spain's economic malaise, wants to launch a rights issue to pay off 1.35 billion euros ($1.73 billion) of an expensive debt restructuring programme agreed in April. (1 US dollar = 0.7789 euro) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)