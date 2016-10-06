WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission will vote on Oct. 27 on a revised
proposed regulation setting rules to safeguard the privacy of
broadband users.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's initial proposal came under harsh
criticism from internet service providers such as Verizon
Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp, because it subjected
them to more stringent rules than websites like Facebook Inc
, Twitter or Alphabet Inc's Google.
The FCC has authority to set broadband privacy rules after
it reclassified broadband providers last year as part of new net
neutrality regulations.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alan Crosby)