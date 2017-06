MADRID, July 18 Spanish construction company FCC said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with 16 banks to refinance a loan of 508 million euros ($620 million).

The original loan matured on July 19.

FCC has debt of almost 7 billion euros and has been selling assets to reduce it. ($1 = 0.8188 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Dan Lalor)