MADRID Nov 8 Spanish building and services
company FCC booked losses for the fourth quarter in a
row on Friday, hurt by falling revenue in a struggling economy,
as well as writedowns on renewable energy assets and its
Austrian building unit.
The heavily-indebted company reported a 674.9 million euro
($903 million) loss for the first nine months of the year, with
revenues down 10 percent to 5 billion euros as spending on
public works in Spain shrank during an economic downturn.
FCC is working against the clock to refinance around 5
billion euros of debt with 37 creditor banks before the end of
the year. The builder had net debt of 6.6 billion euros at
end-September, down 510 million euros since the end of last
year.
The company has cut staff, put assets like real estate
division Realia on the block and made heavy writedowns on its
renewable energy business and Austrian construction company
Alpine in an attempt to whittle down its massive debt pile.
The stock received a big boost from the announcement last
month that software billionaire Bill Gates had bought a 6
percent stake in the company, making the Microsoft founder the
second biggest shareholder after board member Esther Koplowitz,
who inherited FCC from her father.
Shares, that have lost around 80 percent of their value
since their 2007 peak at the height of the Spanish housing and
construction boom, fell 1.3 percent in morning trade.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
