S.Korea military finds small air craft near North Korea border
SEOUL, June 9 A small air craft was found on a mountain near the border with North Korea, South Korea's military said on Friday.
MADRID May 11 Spain's construction firm FCC announced the sale of its Spanish and Belgium airport handling units to Swissport for 135 million euros ($174.96 million) on Friday, in a move to reduce debt. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)
SHANGHAI, June 9 China's blue-chip index were on track to close at a 17-month high on Friday despite producer price data suggesting a broader economic slowdown, as funds switched from small-caps to the "Nifty Fifty" due to tightening liquidity.