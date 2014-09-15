* FCC and main shareholder both face heavy debts
* Koplowitz's personal refinancing key for FCC rights issue
* Koplowitz's 50 percent stake worth less than her debt
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Sept 15 Creditors of FCC's main
shareholder will not extend a deadline to refinance debt linked
to her controlling stake in the Spanish builder, setting off a
90-day period to reach a deal before selling shares, sources
close to the matter said.
The Spanish builder needs Esther Koplowitz, 61, to strike a
deal over her debts so it can proceed with a rights issue - a
share sale to existing investors - to cut its own borrowings.
Koplowitz owns the B-1998 investment vehicle that controls a
little more than 50 percent of one of Spain's oldest
construction and services companies.
A second deadline to refinance the vehicle's 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) of debt, which was due on July 31, ends on
Monday.
"The banks won't extend the deadline again, but they're
still working on different alternatives and there could be some
kind of deal soon, even before the end of the month," one source
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"She'll inevitably lose some of her 50 percent stake in
FCC," the source added, although she could remain the main
shareholder of the group founded by her father.
Koplowitz has so far failed to find investors for B-1998 and
she has also lost one of her main sources of income for covering
some 80 million euros of annual interest payments when FCC
stopped paying dividends in December 2012.
The company will not be able to resume dividends until its
debts are firmly under control.
FCC, which has suffered during Spain's economic malaise,
wants to launch a rights issue to pay off 1.35 billion euros of
an expensive debt restructuring programme agreed in April.
"As soon as the leading shareholder signs a refinancing
deal, FCC will start its capital hike," another source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Analysts say the rights issue is necessary to prevent a rise
in the borrowing costs for the rest of the company's 6.4 billion
euros of debt.
Koplowitz, who fell off Forbes' Rich List this year but is
still one of Spain's wealthiest women, was hoping to boost
capital at B-1998 to take part in FCC's rights issue.
B-1998's stake in FCC is worth 900 million euros at current
market prices, below the approximate 1 billion-euro loan backed
with FCC shares.
FCC's shares soared last year after U.S. billionaires George
Soros and Bill Gates bought significant stakes in the company in
a sign of confidence in Spain's economic recovery.
But they are down 10.5 percent so far this year on continued
debt concerns, and are currently trading at around 14 euros.
One market source said that when the creditor banks accepted
FCC shares as a guarantee for their loan to B-1998, the stock
was trading around 16 euros per share.
"Executing (selling shares) around the current share price
would imply losses for the banks," he said.
B-1998's main creditor banks are BBVA and Bankia
.
Media-shy Koplowitz, who holds the title of Marquise of
Cubas, handed over chairmanship of FCC to her daughter Esther
Alcocer Koplowitz last year but is still first vice chairman of
the board.
(1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro)
(Additional reporting and writing by Tracy Rucinski and Sonya
Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)