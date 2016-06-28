MADRID, June 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
on Tuesday gained control of the board of Spanish building and
infrastructure company FCC, the latest step in his
offensive after launching a takeover bid earlier this year.
Slim's offer for FCC has yet to be approved by Spain's stock
market regulator but the Mexican businessman, which owns around
33 percent of FCC, already controls 55 percent of its voting
rights.
FCC's shareholders approved on Tuesday a move to increase
the board to 15 members from 11 previously and to give Slim the
eight seats instead of four currently, the company said in a
statement.
Another four board members will be named by FCC's second
biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz and other investors while
the remaining three are independent.
Once the takeover bid is approved by Spain's market
watchdog, the board will have to issue a recommendation on
whether the offer should be accepted or rejected.
