* Congress payroll pact authorizes TV spectrum auctions
* Broadcasters to be paid for giving up airwaves
* Broadcasters not as desperate for cash, fear limitations
* Reluctance casts doubt on government income estimate
* Also could minimize relief for wireless companies
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 Television broadcasters
are reluctant to part with airwaves that regulators want to
resell to bandwidth-hungry wireless companies, casting doubt on
the $25 billion estimated to be raised through auctions approved
by the U.S. Congress on Friday.
The wariness also may maintain the threat of a spectrum
crunch that wireless companies have warned will result in
dropped calls and slower connection speeds for their customers.
A provision tucked into a payroll tax compromise allows the
Federal Communications Commission to auction off some television
airwaves and compensate broadcasters from a portion of the
proceeds.
About $15 billion of the auction money is marked to fund the
year-long extension to payroll tax cuts, meaning that if
broadcasters don't give up the expected number of airwaves, the
nation's deficit figure could swell.
"That's not to say that there won't be some, but I would be
shocked if there's some kind of stampede of broadcasters lining
up to turn in their TV licenses," said Dennis Wharton, the
National Association of Broadcasters' executive vice president
of communications.
While broadcasters do have the lure of $1.75 billion in
potential auction proceeds, they are worried about the
unintended consequences that parting with airwaves could have on
future innovation, their TV signals and the 46 million viewers
that still rely on over-the-air TV.
News Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
and LIN TV Corp are among the companies that could
potentially give up spectrum.
Wharton said broadcasters are less desperate for cash
because advertising dollars are starting to flow back into the
industry.
Also, broadcasters see a hitch in the FCC's plans to allow
broadcasters to engage in spectrum sharing that would let them
part with some airwaves but continue operations.
Wharton said such sharing agreements would limit a TV
station's ability to engage in mobile digital television, where
live local broadcasts could be delivered to smartphones, laptops
and other mobile devices.
"If stations chose to do that, they're sort of abandoning
what many think is the future of broadcasting, which is to have
our programming on a lot of new mobile devices and new
platforms," Wharton said.
BY THE NUMBERS
The FCC has called for repurposing 120 megahertz of TV
airwaves for mobile broadband use since 2010, and is targeting
channels 31 through 51.
Until now, the agency lacked the congressional authority to
divert funds away from the Treasury to give broadcasters a
financial incentive to return spectrum licenses.
Broadcasters are alloted six megahertz of spectrum for each
channel, which means 20 channels would have to be given up to
meet the FCC's target, affecting some 672 stations nationally,
the NAB said.
"I think that is an optimistic projection," Wharton said.
Paul Gallant, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities, said in a
research note late on Thursday that current discussions
supported closer to 60 to 80 megahertz of spectrum being made
available for auction from broadcasters.
YEARS UNTIL SPECTRUM BROUGHT TO MARKET
Wireless carriers like AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel Corp
, Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA and Verizon
Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc, have clamored for more airwaves
to stave off a looming spectrum crunch.
The growing use of wireless devices like Apple Inc's
iPad tablet and Google Inc's suite of
Android-powered smartphones has added to the urgency to find
more airwaves.
The FCC estimates mobile data demand to grow between 25 and
50 times current levels within five years.
The first auction of television spectrum is still likely
years away, industry sources said. It will take time for the FCC
to develop rules for the new auctions and to seek public
comment, as well as for companies to raise capital for bidding.
"The challenges ahead in implementing the legislation and
determining whether or not broadcasters will return some of
their spectrum cannot be understated," Medley Global Advisors
analyst Jeffrey Silva said.