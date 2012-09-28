Sept 28 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission said it is ready to go ahead with the next stage of
an auction of broadcast spectrum that would be converted for
use by mobile broadband services.
After receiving congressional approval in February to run an
auction to compensate broadcasters for their spectrum, the FCC
voted on Friday to set up rules for the bidding and said it
would seek public comment on its plans.
The auction would give wireless service providers the
opportunity to buy new spectrum to help cope with booming demand
for data services from devices such as smartphones and tablet
computers.
The top U.S. wireless providers Verizon Wireless
, AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel Corp and T-Mobile
USA have all said there is a huge need for more
wireless airwaves.
The FCC said it would look for input from interested parties
such as the operators and broadcasters on how the auction should
be designed and what restrictions would apply.
The FCC plans to start by taking bids from broadcasters
willing to give up spectrum rights in exchange for payments in a
process it called a reverse auction. Then it will repackage the
spectrum into bands to be sold in an auction for mobile service
providers.