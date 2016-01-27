WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote on Feb. 18 on a proposal to unlock pay television set-top boxes - a move that could open the cable industry to new competition and allow consumers to drop the boxes, according to a document seen by Reuters.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is announcing the proposed regulation later on Wednesday to allow companies like Alphabet Inc and Tivo to compete directly to provide video services, according to a summary of the proposal, the proposal says.

The FCC says Americans spent $20 billion a year to lease pay-TV cable and satellite boxes, or an average of $231 a year, and said box rental fees have jumped 185 percent since 1994, while the cost of TVs, computers and mobile phones have dropped by 90 percent.

The proposal would "create a framework for providing innovators, device manufacturers and app developers the information they need to develop new technologies," the summary says.

The FCC says consumers should be allowed to get cable TV through an app or through devices like a smart TV or tablet instead of only a set-top box.

