WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Wednesday proposed competition in
the pay television set-top box market, a move that could let
consumers swap costly cable industry boxes for cheaper service
through devices like tablets.
FCC chairman Tom Wheeler unveiled the proposed regulation
later to let customers get video services from providers like
Alphabet Inc, Tivo and Apple instead
of cable, satellite and other television providers like Comcast
, Verizon and Dish, according to the
proposal, which will be voted on Feb. 18.
The FCC says Americans spent $20 billion a year to lease
pay-TV boxes, or an average of $231 a year. The summary said
set-top box rental fees have jumped 185 percent since 1994,
while the cost of TVs, computers and mobile phones have dropped
by 90 percent.
A coalition of existing pay-TV providers oppose competition
in the set-top box market and on Wednesday said it would not
provide new programming to customers or lower their television
bills.
The FCC said consumers should be allowed to get cable,
satellite or other pay-TV through an app or through devices like
a smart TV or tablet instead of only a set-top box.
"The only change the FCC is proposing is to allow consumers
alternative means of accessing the content they pay for," the
summary says.
Wheeler compared set-top boxes to Americans being forced to
rent rotary dial telephones for decades. "The FCC unlocked
competition and empowered consumers with a simple but powerful
rule - consumers could connect the telephones and modems of
their choice to the telephone network," Wheeler said in an
op-ed.
In 2007, the FCC opened wireless networks to
non-carrier-provided devices.
The FCC's goal is to allow consumers to have a user friendly
interface that integrates "pay TV and streaming content on one
device."
In November, a group of eight Democratic senators including
presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Al
Franken, Cory Booker and Ed Markey, wrote to the FCC urging
opening the set-top boxes to competition.
"The FCC is finally on its way to fulfilling the promise to
American consumers of a competitive and robust video box
market," Markey said Wednesday, praising the "proposal to help
ensure that consumers are not captive to bloated rental fees
forever."
The FCC said a competitive marketplace is required by a 1996
law. Set-top boxes should be open to pay-TV rivals using formats
that conform "to specifications set by an independent, open
standards body," the FCC said.
