By Clarece Polke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday will vote on a proposal to let consumers
swap pricey cable boxes for cheaper devices and apps, to boost
competition in the $20 billion television set-top box market.
The proposed regulation, unveiled by FCC Chairman Tom
Wheeler in January, would allow customers to obtain video
services from providers such as Alphabet Inc, Apple
Inc and Tivo, instead of cable, satellite and
other television providers such Comcast Corp and
Verizon Communications.
The proposal has set off a frenzied lobbying battle pitting
a tech industry eager to tap into the lucrative market against
cable and TV companies, which could lose billions of dollars in
rental fees for set-top boxes.
Nearly all U.S. customers now must get their boxes from
their cable companies, and they pay on average $231 a year to
lease the devices.
The FCC has said that opening the set-top box market for
alternatives such as a smart TV or tablet would help lower
prices for consumers, noting that set-top box rental fees have
risen 185 percent since 1994.
But the cable companies vehemently oppose the initiative,
saying the video marketplace is already evolving as more
customers replace traditional pay TV services with streaming
Internet video.
Underscoring the fierce industry battle and the FCC's
concerns about it, the agency on Tuesday abruptly canceled a
Twitter town hall at which it was slated to detail the proposal
and its impact on minority and independent programmers.
An FCC spokeswoman said the so-called Sunshine Act prohibits
outside parties from lobbying the FCC on a pending item during
the week before a full commission vote, and added that the town
hall will be rescheduled after the proposal was voted on by the
commission and released publicly.
The proposed rule would require cable and satellite
providers to give alternative device makers - their eventual
competitors - access to cable and satellite programming.
While that is currently possible, cable and satellite
companies often impose restrictions on third-party device
makers, resulting in a virtual lockup of the market, where 99
percent of their customers lease one or more set-top box from
the companies.
(Editing by Soyoung Kim and Steve Orlofsky)