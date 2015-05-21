May 21 Federal Communications Commission
Chairman Tom Wheeler reached out to the chief executives of Time
Warner Cable Inc and Charter Communications Inc
to convey that the agency is not against cable deals, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
Wheeler told the CEOs that any deal would be assessed on its
own merits, the newspaper cited people familiar with the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1K6IEqx)
The calls were in response to recent statements from cable
executives "who have expressed uncertainty about the regulatory
climate for future cable deals", the Journal said.
Wheeler saw some of the statements as a "significant
over-reading" of the FCC staff's stance on the Comcast-Time
Warner Cable deal, the newspaper said.
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for
Time Warner Cable last month after U.S. regulators raised
concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in
the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)