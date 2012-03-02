* FCC asks for comment on cell jamming for public safety
* Prompted by transit system shutdown of cell service
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 2 The deliberate jamming
of mobile phone service last year by transit police in San
Francisco has prompted federal communications regulators to
consider rules for similar situations in the future.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department said it cut
cellphone service to aid public safety but civil liberties
groups criticized the actions as a violation of free speech and
argued it put people at more risk.
The Federal Communications Commission issued a public notice
late Thursday seeking comment through April 30 on whether
regulatory guidance is needed in these situations, and if so,
what type of policies.
Last August, the BART system cut off cell service in a
number of stations for about three hours during the afternoon
rush hour in anticipation of protests of a fatal shooting of a
man by a BART police officer.
The protesters had planned to coordinate the demonstration
through their cell phones and had instructed participants to
text the location of law enforcement.
"The same wireless network that police see as a tool for
rioters to coordinate is the same wireless network used by
peaceful protesters to exercise our fundamental freedoms," said
Harold Feld, legal director for public interest group Public
Knowledge.
The FCC said it would carefully deliberate before backing
any framework for intentional cellphone jamming.
"Any interruption of wireless services raises serious legal
and policy issues, and must meet a very high bar," FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski said on Friday.
Among the agency's concerns is whether wireless carriers
could implement a general service interruption without affecting
the public's ability to make emergency 911 calls. About 70
percent of emergency calls come from cell phones, the agency
said.
The FCC notice also seeks comment on the overall legality of
a wireless service interruption and the FCC's authority over
such shutdowns.
(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)