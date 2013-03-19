MUMBAI, March 19 India's Food Corporation of India has fixed coupons to raise 50 billion rupees ($922.42 million) through dual tranche bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The state-owned firm will raise most of its funds, about 47 billion rupees, though 15-year bonds at 8.80 percent and the rest through 10-year bonds at 8.62 percent, the sources said.

The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil and ICRA, and will be guaranteed by the central government, the sources said. ($1 = 54.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)