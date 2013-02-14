MUMBAI Feb 14 Food Corporation of India has invited offers for Friday for a sale of at least 15 billion rupees ($278.89 million) via a private placement of bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The firm will issue 10-year and/or 15-year bonds and the government guaranteed bonds are likely to be rated "AAA(SO)" by CRISIL and ICRA, the document showed.

FCI has asked the potential underwriters to bid for the mandate by quoting a spread over the reference government bond yields, it said.

The issue is expected to hit the market in February or March, as per the document. ($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)