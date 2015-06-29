(Adds details, background, shares)
June 29 Amphenol Corp, a maker of
electronic and fiber optic connectors, said it made a binding
offer to acquire Singapore-based electronic connectors maker FCI
Asia Pte Ltd for $1.28 billion to strengthen its telecom
products business.
Amphenol said on Monday that it would finance the deal
through a combination of cash and debt.
FCI, owned by affiliates of private equity firm Bain
Capital, is expected to generate sales of about $600 million in
2015, Amphenol said. FCI has about 7,400 employees.
"FCI has enormous technological capabilities in the
development of high-speed, input-output, power and miniaturized
interconnect products," Amphenol Chief Executive R. Adam Norwitt
said in a statement.
The company has been looking to expand through acquisitions.
It bought General Electric's advanced sensors
business for about $318 million in 2013 and Casco Automotive
Group, a supplier of engineered data connectivity, power,
charging and sensor products for about $450 million in 2014.
Amphenol said the deal would add to its earnings in the
first year after the transaction closes, expected by the end of
2015.
The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company's shares closed
at $55.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)