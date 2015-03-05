March 5 Asset management company F&C Investments, a unit of BMO Asset Management Corp, appointed David Walker as an investment director, F&C private equity funds.

Walker will cover European funds, co-investments and renewables investments and report to team head Hamish Mair.

He joins from the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg, where he was head of infrastructure funds. Prior to that he was deputy head of equity funds at the European Investment Fund.