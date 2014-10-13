Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 Asset manager F&C Investments said it hired Georg Kyd-Rebenburg from AllianceBernstein to head its European wholesale distribution and increase its continental Europe coverage.
Kyd-Rebenburg's appointment is effective Monday and he will be based in its Munich office, said F&C, which is a part of BMO Financial Group's BMO Global Asset Management.
Kyd-Rebenburg has almost 30 years' experience and has been with AllianceBernstein since 1996, latterly as its country head for Germany and Austria, responsible for wholesale distribution.
At F&C he will play a key role in its continental European distribution strategy and will lead the drive to expand its wholesale presence, the asset manager said in a statement.
He will report to Mandy Mannix, head of client service and distribution, F&C said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.