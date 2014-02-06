SINGAPORE Feb 6 Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (FCL)
, a company controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, is looking to raise up to S$600 million
($473.17 million) through the listing of a hospitality trust in
Singapore in the second quarter, sources said.
FCL has picked DBS, HSBC, Morgan Stanley
and United Overseas Bank as the main advisers
on the deal, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"The deal could come as early as April, but all depends on
the markets," a source with direct knowledge of the matter said,
adding the deal size could be between S$500 million and S$600
million.
FCL, which split from Fraser and Neave into a
separately listed company, has a market capitalisation of $3.2
billion.
FCL's real estate investment trust would hold service
residences owned by F&N and other assets such as the
InterContinental Hotel in Singapore which is owned by Charoen's
TCC Group.
The listing would also mark the first step towards the
merging of F&N-related assets and Charoen's business empire
after the Thai tycoon won control of the Singapore
drinks-and-property conglomerate in an $11 billion deal last
year.
A spokesman for FCL said the group has previously announced
that it is exploring the possibility of a hospitality REIT, but
declined to confirm the name of the advisers and the size of the
deal. The banks were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 1.2681 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)