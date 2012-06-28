WELLINGTON, June 29 New Zealand's Fletcher
Building Ltd said on Friday it would close a laminate
manufacturing plant in Spain, consolidating production at one
plant, to save costs in a weak market.
"Our volumes in Spain have decreased significantly over the
past four years and it is now simply not viable to maintain and
support both facilities running considerably below full
capacity," said Mark Adamson, chief executive of the laminates
and panels division.
He said the plant in Bilbao would be closed and production
concentrated at Valencia.
The move will cost the company around NZ$26 million ($20.4
million) in one-off costs. However, it was expected to improve
pre-tax earnings in Formica Europe by around NZ$8-9 million in
the second year.
Shares in Fletcher Building closed on Thursday at NZ$5.93.
($1=NZ$1.27)
(Gyles Beckford)