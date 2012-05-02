* US scrutinizing FCOJ imports for banned fungicide carbendazim

* Brazil had expected to need 18 months to eradicate chemical

* Industry shipping compliant non-concentrate juice meanwhile

By Fabiola Gomes

BRASILIA, May 2 Brazil's orange juice makers said on Wednesday it will take them less time than they had expected -- about six months -- to begin shipping frozen concentrated orange juice free of carbendazim fungicide, the substance that prompted the United States to ban imports of their product.

The industry had initially forecast it would need until the middle of next year to completely eradicate the chemical after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration started testing for it in January, barring imports of juice that tested positive.

Brazilian producers said they have been shipping juice in not-from-concentrate form to the United States, meeting FDA standards, while it switches to alternative chemicals to control fungal diseases such as black spot, a major problem for citrus groves.

"Much of the juice from the industry's own orchards is already leaving practically free (of any carbendazim traces). Maybe in six months we'll be able to sell FCOJ with virtually zero carbendazim," said Christian Lohbauer, head of the orange juice association CitrusBR.

About 40 percent of Brazil's oranges are grown on large scale industry-owned plantations, while independent production has been shrinking as many farms switch to more profitable crops.

Fundecitrus, an industry-sponsored researcher and technical agency for citrus production in the world's No. 1 producer, has removed carbendazim from its list of approved fungicides.

Brazil accounted for roughly half of U.S. orange juice imports when the FDA tests were announced. The United States accounts for about 15 percent of Brazil's juice shipments. Most Brazilian juice is sold to European Union countries with carbendazim traces well within that bloc's tolerated limit.

New York ICE orange juice futures have swung wildly since news of U.S. tests on imports surfaced. Prices hit an all-time record high settlement of $2.1995 on Jan. 23 on concerns of supply shortfalls. But since then, they have slid to two-year lows at just over $1.30. (Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Reese Ewing and David Gregorio)