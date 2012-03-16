NEW YORK, March 16 A top Justice
Department official on Friday said he would meet with the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce to discuss the government's enforcement of
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, as the agency prepares to
issue new guidance on enforcing the law.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business
lobbying group, has criticized the anti-bribery law as a drag on
the economy and has put reshaping the law near the top of its
legislative wish list.
The Chamber has argued that the law needs to better define a
"foreign official" and that companies that form compliance
programs should not be held responsible for acts of a rogue
employee.
The Chamber, along with dozens of other trade groups, wrote
a letter last month to law enforcement officials laying out the
guidance they want regarding the FCPA.
Lanny Breuer, who heads the department's criminal division,
said on Friday that he had been meeting with various groups and
would meet with the Chamber about the FCPA.
The 1970s-era law, which has become a favorite tool of
federal prosecutors in recent years, bars U.S.-linked firms from
bribing foreign officials.
While he declined to give details about a promised "new
guidance" from the Justice Department about how it plans to
enforce the law, Breuer renewed his support for FCPA cases.
"Whatever we do, we will not be weak in our commitment to
the FCPA and other statutes, nor will we be weak on enforcing
it," Breuer told business leaders and lawyers at the Global
Ethics Summit in New York, an annual event sponsored by the
Ethisphere Institute and Thomson Reuters.
The U.S. government has stepped up its enforcement of the
FCPA, extracting $1.8 billion in sanctions from 23 companies in
2010, according to an industry blog, the FCPA Blog.
Breuer had promised in a November speech the agency would
soon offer "detailed new guidance" on the law's criminal and
civil enforcement provisions.
Two Democratic senators last month urged the Justice
Department to provide information about how it enforces the law
to offer more "predictability" to companies subject to it.
