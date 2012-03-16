NEW YORK, March 16 A top Justice Department official on Friday said he would meet with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss the government's enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, as the agency prepares to issue new guidance on enforcing the law.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business lobbying group, has criticized the anti-bribery law as a drag on the economy and has put reshaping the law near the top of its legislative wish list.

The Chamber has argued that the law needs to better define a "foreign official" and that companies that form compliance programs should not be held responsible for acts of a rogue employee.

The Chamber, along with dozens of other trade groups, wrote a letter last month to law enforcement officials laying out the guidance they want regarding the FCPA.

Lanny Breuer, who heads the department's criminal division, said on Friday that he had been meeting with various groups and would meet with the Chamber about the FCPA.

The 1970s-era law, which has become a favorite tool of federal prosecutors in recent years, bars U.S.-linked firms from bribing foreign officials.

While he declined to give details about a promised "new guidance" from the Justice Department about how it plans to enforce the law, Breuer renewed his support for FCPA cases.

"Whatever we do, we will not be weak in our commitment to the FCPA and other statutes, nor will we be weak on enforcing it," Breuer told business leaders and lawyers at the Global Ethics Summit in New York, an annual event sponsored by the Ethisphere Institute and Thomson Reuters.

The U.S. government has stepped up its enforcement of the FCPA, extracting $1.8 billion in sanctions from 23 companies in 2010, according to an industry blog, the FCPA Blog.

Breuer had promised in a November speech the agency would soon offer "detailed new guidance" on the law's criminal and civil enforcement provisions.

Two Democratic senators last month urged the Justice Department to provide information about how it enforces the law to offer more "predictability" to companies subject to it. (Reporting By Basil Katz; editing by Carol Bishopric)