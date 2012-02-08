Feb 8 U.S.-based INTL FCStone
swung into a loss in its first quarter to end-December on a drop
of almost 30 percent in revenue from commodity and
risk-management services and a 9-percent rise in expenses.
The loss came after the New York-based commodities broker
transformed its position in the metals futures market when it
bought in November the UK metals unit of its rival broker MF
Global Holdings following its sudden collapse a few weeks
earlier.
"We believe that we executed our strategy reasonably well
given the exceptional events we encountered during the quarter,
and have further solidified our position for the future," said
Chief Executive Officer Sean O'Connor in a statement on
Wednesday.
The futures commission merchant (FCM) and physical base and
precious metals trading company reported a diluted net loss of 2
cents per share in the three months to Dec. 31, 2011, compared
with a profit of 22 cents per share a year earlier as expenses
rose and revenue from its commodities operations fell.
Non-interest expenses, which include compensation and
benefits, clearing and related expenses, introducing broker
commissions and other expenses rose 9 percent to $94 million, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Adjusted non-GAAP operating revenue fell 14 percent to $93.1
million, including a marked-to-market drop of $3.2 million in
the quarter from $108.8 million.
In a breakdown, commodity and risk-management services
revenue, which accounted for over 40 percent of total quarterly
revenue, dropped 29 percent to $46.8 million.
The other five business segments all saw revenue rise. The
other two largest, foreign exchange and clearing and execution
services, posted revenue of over $17.7 million each, a rise of
23 percent and 4 percent respectively.
Base and precious metals prices were hit hard by a major
sell-off in the fourth quarter as European banks and hedge funds
sought to raise capital as liquidity dried up amid the euro-zone
economic crisis.
Comex copper sank almost 30 percent to $3 per lb on Oct. 3
from the start of September. It had clawed back 30 cents by the
end of the year, but the red metal lost 23 percent in 2011
overall. Gold prices had plunged 18 percent by Dec. 31 after
hitting record highs of $1,920 per lb in September.
FCStone, created through the 2009 merger between
International Assets Holding Corp and FCStone Group, has grown
aggressively through a series of large acquisitions in recent
years.
But the broker has been particularly busy over the last
twelve months with its efforts to build its LME business through
its purchase last April the UK-based broker Ambrian Commodities
and then approval as a Category 2 LME member at the end of
September.
But the demise of MF Global gave the broker the rare
opportunity to buy an already-existing LME business in a single
deal.
The purchase of MF Global's mostly London-based team of 50
people, including its people and London Metal Exchange (LME)
ring-dealing seat, was a major investment that overnight
increased its footprint in market which was still relatively new
for the broker.
FCStone, a Fortune 500 company which also offers foreign
exchange as well as securities execution and trading, was one of
six FCMs selected to take the accounts of MF Global in the
United States since it filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct.
31.