Feb 8 U.S.-based INTL FCStone swung into a loss in its first quarter to end-December on a drop of almost 30 percent in revenue from commodity and risk-management services and a 9-percent rise in expenses.

The loss came after the New York-based commodities broker transformed its position in the metals futures market when it bought in November the UK metals unit of its rival broker MF Global Holdings following its sudden collapse a few weeks earlier.

"We believe that we executed our strategy reasonably well given the exceptional events we encountered during the quarter, and have further solidified our position for the future," said Chief Executive Officer Sean O'Connor in a statement on Wednesday.

The futures commission merchant (FCM) and physical base and precious metals trading company reported a diluted net loss of 2 cents per share in the three months to Dec. 31, 2011, compared with a profit of 22 cents per share a year earlier as expenses rose and revenue from its commodities operations fell.

Non-interest expenses, which include compensation and benefits, clearing and related expenses, introducing broker commissions and other expenses rose 9 percent to $94 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adjusted non-GAAP operating revenue fell 14 percent to $93.1 million, including a marked-to-market drop of $3.2 million in the quarter from $108.8 million.

In a breakdown, commodity and risk-management services revenue, which accounted for over 40 percent of total quarterly revenue, dropped 29 percent to $46.8 million.

The other five business segments all saw revenue rise. The other two largest, foreign exchange and clearing and execution services, posted revenue of over $17.7 million each, a rise of 23 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Base and precious metals prices were hit hard by a major sell-off in the fourth quarter as European banks and hedge funds sought to raise capital as liquidity dried up amid the euro-zone economic crisis.

Comex copper sank almost 30 percent to $3 per lb on Oct. 3 from the start of September. It had clawed back 30 cents by the end of the year, but the red metal lost 23 percent in 2011 overall. Gold prices had plunged 18 percent by Dec. 31 after hitting record highs of $1,920 per lb in September.

FCStone, created through the 2009 merger between International Assets Holding Corp and FCStone Group, has grown aggressively through a series of large acquisitions in recent years.

But the broker has been particularly busy over the last twelve months with its efforts to build its LME business through its purchase last April the UK-based broker Ambrian Commodities and then approval as a Category 2 LME member at the end of September.

But the demise of MF Global gave the broker the rare opportunity to buy an already-existing LME business in a single deal.

The purchase of MF Global's mostly London-based team of 50 people, including its people and London Metal Exchange (LME) ring-dealing seat, was a major investment that overnight increased its footprint in market which was still relatively new for the broker.

FCStone, a Fortune 500 company which also offers foreign exchange as well as securities execution and trading, was one of six FCMs selected to take the accounts of MF Global in the United States since it filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31.