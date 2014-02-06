By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 6 The head of INTL FCStone Inc's
futures brokerage has resigned because the stress from new
regulations and difficult market conditions became too intense,
the chief executive of the broker's parent company said on
Thursday.
Peter Nessler Jr. quit as president and chief executive
officer of FCStone LLC, the company's futures commission
merchant (FCM) subsidiary, according to a regulatory filing.
Nessler, who joined the company in 1982, also left his job as
executive vice president of commodities for New-York based INTL
FCStone effective Feb. 1.
"Pete did a fantastic job, but I think he found it
incredibly stressful," INTL FCStone Chief Executive Sean
O'Connor told Reuters.
"I think he basically came to the conclusion that he had
done what was asked of him, and it was time for him to do
something else. He just said it's a lot of stress; it's a lot of
work."
Nessler could not be reached for comment.
Small and mid-size FCMs and their executives have been under
pressure for years from dwindling profits as electronic trading,
the rise of the hedge fund and rapid-fire algorithmic trader,
and the slump in interest rates have upended their century-old
business model.
New regulations imposed as part of the Dodd-Frank financial
overhaul have made it even more expensive and complicated to run
FCMs, which execute orders to buy or sell commodities contracts
on behalf of clients and can extend credit to customers entering
into the positions.
Nessler became president of FCStone LLC in 2010, following a
merger the previous year between International Assets Holding
Corporation and FCStone Group that created INTL FCStone. He
added the title of CEO of FCStone LLC in 2012.
"Pete took over at a tough time," O'Connor said. "He came to
me and he said, 'This is tough.' And I said, 'Maybe this is the
time to put the next step in place.'"
Xuong Nguyen, INTL FCStone's global head of operations,
replaced Nessler as head of the FCM subsidiary. Nguyen came to
the company in 2009 from MF Global, a rival FCM that collapsed
in 2011 after allegedly looting customer money to try to stay
afloat.
The rise of screen-based trading has hurt FCMs by cutting
down on the need for floor brokers, and the advent of
high-frequency traders and big hedge funds drove more business
toward big banks equipped to handle the flow. In recent years,
the extension of near-zero interest rates eradicated hope of a
rebound in a key source of income: interest on customers'
margin.
New reforms pushing the vast over-the-counter derivatives
market onto exchanges offer new trading opportunities, but also
introduce complex and costly new regulations.
"A lot of the rules that have come about have added
significant costs to the FCM community and trying to make that
back has become a real struggle," said Matt Simon, senior
analyst for Tabb Group, a financial market research and advisory
firm.
FCStone, which has many farmers for clients, faced
additional financial pressure from a historic U.S. drought in
2012 that reduced the amount of grain available for hedging last
year. Massive harvests in 2013 have replenished supplies.
Another hit came in May 2013 when the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) fined FCStone LLC $1.5 million for
failing to properly supervise employees in 2008 and 2009. The
FCM was forced to take over an account that a customer could not
afford to maintain, and ultimately lost about $127 million, the
agency said.
As of Nov. 30, the FCM had $1.6 billion in required customer
segregated assets, according to CFTC data.
In December, a different subsidiary of the company said it
had overstated trading revenues for three years due to an
accounting error.
INTL FCStone is set to report financial results for the
first quarter of fiscal year 2014 on Monday. In the fourth
quarter of fiscal year 2013, net operating revenues were $70.2
million, down 11 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.