NEW YORK, March 15 U.S.-based brokerage INTL FCStone Inc said on Thursday it will buy TRX Futures Ltd from Neumann Gruppe, increasing its presence in coffee and cocoa futures and adding to its growing list of recent purchases.

"There's a large contingency of importers and roasters in the whole European region, so we're going to service them from London with this team," Oscar Schaps, INTL FCStone's managing director of global soft commodities, told Reuters.

TRX is a London-based brokerage and clearing firm primarily for coffee and cocoa clients, as well as energy and financial products. Neumann is one of the biggest privately held coffee companies.

"We would definitely want them to continue working with us," Schaps said, referring to Neumann.

INTL Holding (UK) Ltd, a subsidiary of INTL FCStone, signed an agreement to acquire TRX Futures, pending Financial Services Authority approval, the company said. Financial terms and closing date of the deal were not disclosed.

Schaps, who spoke from his office in Miami, said the acquisition will give FCStone more tools for its clients to hedge on the coffee, cocoa, cotton and sugar futures and options markets. TRX is a clearing member of NYSE.Liffe and ICE Futures Europe, according to the company's website.

"Our customers are from the tree to the cup around the world, people who are producing, exporting, importing, roasting coffee," he said.

FCStone was created through the 2009 merger between International Assets Holding Corp and FCStone Group, and has grown aggressively through a series of large acquisitions recently.

In 2010, the futures commission merchant bought Hencorp Capital, a futures and options house for coffee, cocoa and sugar. Last April, FCStone purchased the UK-based broker Ambrian Commodities and in November, it bought the UK metals unit of its rival broker MF Global Holdings following its sudden collapse a few weeks earlier.