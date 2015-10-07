Oct 7 Energy and mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc named two new members to its board under an agreement with largest shareholder and activist investor Carl Icahn.

Andrew Langham and Courtney Mather will join board, bringing the total number of directors to 11 from nine, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)