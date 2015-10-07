(Recasts with Icahn statement, research analyst comments,
By Susan Taylor
Oct 7 U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc
said on Wednesday it will add two new directors to its board
under an agreement with billionaire Carl Icahn, bowing to
pressure from the activist investor, who is the company's
largest shareholder.
Freeport shares jumped as much as 13.6 percent after it said
it added Icahn lieutenants Andrew Langham and Courtney Mather to
the board, which now has nine independent and two executive
directors.
The appointments come one day after the company said it
would consider separating its oil and gas business from its
mining operations and that it was cutting its board size.
Icahn, who owned 8.8 percent of Freeport as of Sept. 22,
commended the board for adopting a number of his recommendations
in a statement on Wednesday.
He said shareholders "will benefit from our agreement, which
restricts the ability of the company to implement a poison pill
and permits our representatives to resign from the board at any
time and be free of any restrictions." (here)
In August, Icahn took aim at Freeport's spending, capital
structure and executive compensation.
Morningstar analyst Dan Rohr said stock gains partly
reflected the poison pill removal, which could clear the way for
an acquirer, though that was unlikely in the near term, given
weak commodity prices and market sentiment.
Still, Freeport's board remains less independent than most,
even after the addition of Icahn executives, he said.
"You have the executives and very long-tenured board members
continuing to dominate the ranks with (James) Moffatt and
(Richard) Adkerson still as chairman and vice chairman. So make
no mistake, those guys still control this company," said Rohr.
"In our view, past actions by this duo, specifically as it
pertains to the oil and gas acquisition, to us suggest that
perhaps the time has come for a new set of hands."
Any attempt by Icahn to dislodge additional directors,
however, looks handcuffed while his representatives are on the
board.
Under an Oct. 7 agreement between Freeport and Icahn, he has
agreed to "restrictions" on seeking the removal of any board
members, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filing. He also agreed to vote all his Freeport stock in favor
of all directors nominated by the board.
Morningstar's Rohr noted the language in Icahn's press
release was more collaborative than aggressive, suggesting "he's
not looking for their scalps. Perhaps he thinks he can get what
he wants by cooperating."
The stock was up 8.5 percent to $12.85, easing from a
session high of $13.44.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto, Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr, W Simon and JS Benkoe)