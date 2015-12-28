* Moffett to quit Freeport's board
* Gerald Ford appointed non-executive chairman
* Shares fall more than 9 pct
(Adds company's response)
Dec 28 Freeport-McMoRan Inc co-founder
James Moffett will step down as chairman and quit its board,
months after the miner added two new directors under pressure
from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
Freeport said Moffett, who had been appointed chairman
emeritus, would be a consultant to its board and advise the
company on its Indonesia operations.
Moffett, 77, played a key role in developing Indonesia's
Grasberg gold and copper deposit, one of the world's largest.
Freeport shares fell more than 9 percent to $6.86 on Monday.
"After careful consideration, the board concluded that a
change in the position of chairman would be in the best
interests of the company and its stockholders," a company
spokesman said in an email.
"Moffett and the board mutually agreed that he would step
down."
Icahn, who owned 8.8 percent of Freeport as of Sept. 22, has
criticized the miner's spending, capital structure and executive
compensation at a time of weak commodity prices.
Icahn and Freeport reached an agreement in October, putting
"restrictions" on the activist investor seeking the removal of
any board members.
The company said then it would reduce the number of
directors to nine from 16, and separate its oil and gas business
from its mining operations.
Freeport entered the oil and gas business in 2013 with the
acquisitions of Plains Exploration and McMoRan Exploration for
$9 billion. The move raised eyebrows because Moffett was also
McMoRan's largest individual shareholder and CEO.
"Since (Moffett) has been chairman, the stock has gone from
a high of $60 down to $7," Tigress Financial Partners analyst
Ivan Feinseth said.
"And when the stock was approaching $60, they decided to
diversify away from metals and mining into oil ... so that would
be another bad decision."
Moffett, who has been chairman of Freeport and its
predecessor companies since 1984, co-founded McMoRan Oil & Gas
Co in 1969 and led its merger with Freeport Minerals Co in 1981.
His departure comes a couple of months after Freeport
scrapped its unusual "Office of the Chairman" structure.
The "office", which comprised Moffett, Chief Executive
Richard Adkerson and James Flores, head of the company's oil and
gas business, was seen as overpowering the role of the lead
independent director.
Freeport also named on Monday Gerald Ford, its lead
independent director since 2013, as its non-executive chairman.
In his new role, Moffett will receive an annual consulting
fee of $1.5 million, Freeport said.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar, Kanika Sikka and Vishaka George
in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)