BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $20 mln bought deal private placement of units
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units
TORONTO, March 24 Diversified U.S. mining and energy company Freeport-McMoRan Inc slashed its quarterly dividend by 84 percent on Tuesday in response to the impact of lower commodity prices.
The company said it is cutting its dividend to 5 cents a share from $0.3125 a share, adding it will increase cash returns to shareholders as market and business conditions warrant. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units
NEW YORK, May 8 Institutional Shareholder Services urged PrivateBancorp stockholders to reject Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's latest takeover offer, citing possible Canadian housing market contagion that could undermine the $4.9 billion cash-and-stock bid.