TORONTO Aug 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc may
issue up to $1 billion in common shares, the diversified miner
said on Monday in a regulatory filing, a decision that
highlights how sliding commodity prices are deepening woes of
mining and energy companies.
Analysts and investors cheered the move, and shares in
Freeport rose more than 6 percent in midday trading on the New
York Stock Exchange. A minor rebound in oil and copper prices
also boosted shares.
"While macro headwinds in the sector are strong, Freeport is
finally responding appropriately," said Jefferies equity analyst
Christopher LaFemina, in a note to clients. "The company has not
said that this share sale would be imminent, but we expect it to
happen soon."
Freeport is battling to come to grips with a hefty debt load
following its $9 billion acquisition of Plains Exploration in
2013. Its debt load stood at $20.9 billion as of June 30, and
the company's consolidated cash position was $466 million at the
time.
Last week, Freeport announced that it would cut its budget
for oil and gas operations and defer investments in a number of
long-term projects. It also said it is reviewing its copper and
molybdenum operations, due to weak commodity
prices.
The price of copper has fallen about 16 percent this year
and the metal is trading near six-year lows, largely due to weak
demand from China, the world's largest consumer of the metal.
Oil prices that staged a bit of a comeback in the first half
of 2015 have pared gains over the last month. U.S. crude or West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) was under $45 a barrel on Monday, less
than half the $96 a barrel price at this time last year.
BMO analyst David Gagliano noted that Freeport's move will
likely be part of a multi-step process aimed at "preserving cash
and shoring up the balance sheet." Gagliano cut his price target
on the company to $13 from $16, after Freeport's announcement on
Monday.
Freeport said proceeds from an offering would likely be used
to repay debt, among other things.
Some of Freeport's rivals have already issued equity in a
bid to shore up their own balance sheets. Canadian-based copper
miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd issued C$1.44 billion
($1.1 billion) in new equity in May.
($1 = 1.3012 Canadian dollars)
