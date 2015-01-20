JAKARTA Jan 20 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
could lose its permit to export copper concentrate from its
massive Indonesian mine in West Papua, the country's mining
minister said on Tuesday, unless it can show progress in
developing a new copper smelter this week.
"Freeport hasn't confirmed the location," Energy and Mineral
Resources Minister Sudirman Said told Reuters via text message,
referring to the site for the proposed $2.3-billion copper
smelter, a prerequisite for the firm to be eligible to export.
"This is not what we agreed on."
Under an agreement the Arizona-based miner signed in July,
Freeport has until Jan. 25 to complete the land acquisition for
the 300,000-tonne-capacity smelter, the minister said.
Freeport did not respond to emailed questions on the matter.
As part of July's MOU, the country's largest copper producer
agreed to pay a $115 million "assurance bond" to develop the
smelter by 2017. The government is now asking Freeport to build
a second one by 2020 at a cost of around $1.5 billion.
Freeport's copper mine in Papua is the fifth-largest in the
world.
