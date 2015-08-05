Aug 5 Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it would cut its budget for oil and gas operations due to weak prices and defer investments in several long-term projects.

The company also said it was reviewing its plans for global copper and molybdenum operations, due to weak commodity prices.

The company cut its 2016 and 2017 capital budget for its oil and gas operations by 31 percent to $2 billion per year. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)