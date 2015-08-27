(Recasts with Icahn's stake in company, details from SEC
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Aug 27 Activist investor Carl Icahn
disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in Freeport-McMoran Inc,
taking aim at the company's spending and capital structure, as
well as executive compensation.
Shares of the diversified miner and energy producer had
surged earlier on Thursday after it announced plans to slash its
mining capital budget by 25 percent next year and cut 10 percent
of its U.S. mine staff.
But the stock climbed further after the billionaire investor
disclosed the stake in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, and said that he plans to speak with
Freeport and may seek board representation.
Icahn's holding is valued at $897 million based on
Freeport's closing stock price of $10.19. The stock rose to
$12.18 in extended trade.
Freeport is undervalued, Icahn said in the filing, and he
intends to address "executive compensation practices and capital
structure as well as curtailment of the issuer's high-cost
production operations."
In a statement, Freeport said it "welcomes constructive
input toward our common goal of enhancing shareholder value."
Icahn, known for taking on such companies as Apple
and Hertz Inc., also disclosed an 8.2 percent stake in
Cheniere Energy earlier this month. Just over two weeks later,
Cheniere named two of Icahn's managing directors to the
company's board.
U.S. companies targeted by activists has more than doubled
since 2012, with at least 250 campaigns this year, according to
Activist Insight, an industry data and media firm. Activists
typically push companies to use cash piles to buy back shares,
hive off divisions, or be put up for sale to boost shareholder
value.
Arizona-based Freeport, which also said it would suspend
operations and lower production at some U.S. mines, reduced the
2016 and 2017 oil and gas capital budgets by 31 percent to $2
billion per year on Aug 5.
Freeport now plans to spend $2 billion on mining in 2016,
for a total capital budget of $4 billion. Last month it cut
total spending to $4.7 billion from $5.6 billion forecast in
July.
"This (the cuts) is a step in the right direction to stop
the bleeding; however, current copper and oil prices restrict
the company's ability to materially de-lever," Cowen and Co
analyst Anthony Rizzuto wrote in a note to clients.
Freeport acquired two oil and natural gas producers in 2013,
bulking up its debt which was $20.9 billion at June 30.
Asset sales may be next if the cuts, a planned $1 billion
equity issue and IPO of a minority stake in its energy business
are not enough, Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina said in a
note.
Freeport's stake in the Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru
could fetch $4 billion, the El Abra deposit in Chile $1.1
billion, and the Morenci mining complex in Arizona $1.6 billion,
he wrote.
With seven copper mines in North America, Freeport will
suspend operations at its Miami mine in Arizona, halve
production at Tyrone in New Mexico and "adjust" rates at other
U.S. sites, while reducing its workforce by 1,000.
Henderson mine molybdenum production will be cut by 35
percent.
Cash production costs to produce a pound of copper are now
estimated at $1.15, down from $1.25 previously.
Seen as a proxy for industrial activity, copper prices sank
to six-year lows this week amid ongoing worries over China's
economy.
Freeport lowered its copper sales estimates for 2016 and
2017 by about 150 million pounds. It previously forecast 2016
sales of 5.4 billion pounds.
(Additional reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru
and Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza,
Marguerita Choy and Bernard Orr)