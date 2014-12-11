CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
Dec 11 Freeport McMoRan Inc resumed processing copper concentrate at its sole U.S. copper smelter on Dec 7, a spokesman said on Thursday, after completing repairs on a damaged electric furnace in the Arizona facility.
"Operations have returned to normal production levels," Eric Kinneberg said in an email.
Freeport temporarily shut the smelter in November after a fire broke out as molten copper breached a processing vessel in the Arizona facility and flowed onto the ground. There were no injuries. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly hurt by the termination of a key sales contract, driving shares to a nearly five-month low.