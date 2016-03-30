BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a request by Danco Laboratories to expand authorized use of its abortion pill Mifeprex, formerly known as RU-486, to 70 days of gestation from 49 days.
Mifeprex was approved by the FDA in 2000 to terminate early pregnancy when given in combination with misoprostol, an anti-inflammatory drug that was originally approved to prevent certain gastric ulcers.
The agency also approved reductions in the recommended Mifeprex dosing. Instead of taking three 200 mg tablets on day one patients will take one 200 mg tablet. In future, patients will be required to take 800 mcg of misoprostol 24-48 hours after taking Mifeprex. Previously they took 400 mcg on day three.
"This new regimen has been recognized by the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as "superior" to the regimen on the previously FDA-approved label," Planned Parenthood said in a statement.
The new label is expected to make it easier, less expensive and more convenient for patients to take the pill.
Under the old label, patients were asked to return to their doctor 14 days after taking Mifeprex for an examination. The new label requires that they return between seven and 14 days for an "assessment." (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Alistair Bell)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.