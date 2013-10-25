(Adds comment from Lynn Drake, FDA)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The chairwoman of an advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she will
withdraw from a drug industry conference after the consumer
rights group Public Citizen leveled conflict-of-interest
allegations against her.
Dr. Lynn Drake, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School and
current chairwoman of the panel that advises the FDA on drugs to
treat skin and eye conditions, was scheduled to speak in
February at a conference whose aim, according to its brochure,
is to help companies "walk away with strategies to successfully
present before a committee and avoid potential roadblocks."
In a letter sent on Thursday to FDA Commissioner Margaret
Hamburg, Dr. Sidney Wolfe, founder of Public Citizen's Health
Research Group, called on the agency to either require that
Drake not attend the meeting or remove her from her position as
chairwoman of the Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory
Committee.
FDA advisory committees exist to give the agency an
independent assessment of a company's application to market a
new drug. Different committees specialize in different disease
areas. Committee members are provided with background
documentation and clinical trial data and asked to help the
agency determine whether the benefit of a proposed product
outweighs its risks.
The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its committees,
but almost always does so. For drug companies, millions or
billions of dollars can ride on an advisory committee's
recommendation, which more often than not determines whether a
drug will be approved.
Reached by telephone, Drake said she had not fully
understood the nature of the meeting, which is being organized
by CBI, a company that arranges conferences for the
pharmaceutical industry and charges companies up to $2,199 to
attend.
"It was my understanding that this was an educational
program," she said, adding that she was neither offered nor
asked for payment beyond her expenses. "I believe there is value
in educating the industry."
What she did not expect was that her name and photograph
would be used to promote the event for profit. She said she had
not seen the brochure before being contacted by the FDA
following the Public Citizen letter. When she did see it, she
said, "I gasped!"
"Had I been privy to this document I would never have
approved it," she said, adding that she will withdraw from the
event.
CBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment
left after hours.
Wolfe said Drake's agreement to participate in the
conference showed poor judgment and "raises concerns that the
advisory committee member is approaching the work of the
committee from a pro-industry perspective."
Drake said she asked the FDA ahead of time if the agency had
any objection to her attendance. The FDA confirmed that it was
asked and did not object but said its response was based on
limited information.
"It appears that Dr. Drake was not given a full
understanding by the conference organizers of how she and her
role at this conference would be characterized, and such a
portrayal was inconsistent with what she had agreed to," the FDA
said in a statement.
"Dr. Drake has provided strong leadership and guidance to
the agency," it added. "We look forward to continuing to work
with her."
Drake's presentation, titled "Pitfalls to Avoid as You
Prepare for, and Present to, an Advisory Committee," was
scheduled for Feb. 7. She would, according to the conference
brochure, tell her audience about "mistakes she has seen
first-hand that she wishes the sponsoring companies had
avoided."
Wolfe, who served on the FDA's Drug Safety and Risk
Management Advisory Committee from 2008 to 2012, said he does
not remember reading or hearing that the FDA has any explicit
policy on advisory committee members' participation in such
conferences.
"It is urgent that the FDA develop and articulate a written
policy applicable to all advisory committee members to avoid
repetition of this type of shameful episode, which could
undermine public confidence in FDA advisory committees and in
the agency itself," he said.
The FDA said it provides all advisory committee members
annual ethics training, which outlines specific standards,
including not using their public position for private gain.
Wolfe also drew attention to Drake's curriculum vitae, which
is posted on the FDA's website and which he said contains 32
items that are redacted under an exemption designed to protect
trade secrets and other confidential business information. He
said he has made a Freedom of Information request for an
unredacted copy of the CV, "because the full CV may further
elucidate Drake's background and relationship with the
pharmaceutical industry."
Drake said there is nothing in her resume that she would be
afraid to show anyone. The FDA said it routinely redacts the CVs
of advisory committee members to remove personal information and
identifiers such as phone numbers, email or home address.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Ken Wills)