CIRCULATORY DEVICES ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 7-8, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: James Swink, james.swink@fda.hhs.gov
On Dec. 7, committee will discuss a supplement to the
premarket approval (PMA) application from Medtronic (MDT.N) to
expand the indications for the Medtronic Cardiac
Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator to the following: for
heart failure patients who meet the classification of NYHA
Functional Class II, remain symptomatic despite stable, optimal
medical therapy, and who have left bundle branch block with a
QRS duration equal to 120 ms, and left ventricular ejection
fraction equal to 30 percent.
On Dec. 8, the committee will discuss information related
to the PMA for the CardioMEMS Inc HF Pressure Measurement
System (HF System). The device is a permanently implantable
pressure measurement system designed to provide daily pulmonary
arterial pressure measurements including systolic, diastolic,
and mean pulmonary artery pressure. These measurements are used
to guide treatment of congestive heart failure. The system has
an implantable sensor, delivery system, and electronics unit.
JOINT MEETINGS OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE, DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 8-9, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of
Maryland University College, 3501 University Blvd. East,
Adelphi, Md.
CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001
On Dec. 8, the committees will discuss the benefits and
risks of oral contraceptives with drospirenone in light of the
emerging safety concern that the risk of blood clots that can
break loose and move within the circulatory system associated
with use of these products may be higher compared to oral
contraceptives that contain the progestin, levonorgestrel.
These contraceptives include Bayer HealthCare's (BAYGn.DE)
Yasmin, Yaz (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol tablets), Beyaz,
Safyral (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol/levomefolate calcium
tablets and levomefolate calcium tablets) and their generic
versions.
On Dec. 9, the committees will discuss the benefits and
risks of Ortho Evra (norelgestromin/ethinyl estradiol
transdermal system), marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, for the prevention of pregnancy.
Specifically, the committees will discuss the possibly
increased risk of thrombotic and thromboembolic events in users
of Ortho Evra compared to women who use commonly prescribed
birth control pills, as suggested by postmarketing studies.
PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 12, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of
Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd., East
Adelphi, Md.
CONTACT: Philip Bautista, 301-847-8533
The committee will discuss safety and efficacy issues with
a new drug application from Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ALXA.O for Adasuve (loxapine) inhalation powder, for the
acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or
bipolar I disorder in adults. Particular issues for discussion
are concerns regarding pulmonary safety.
ANTIVIRAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 14-15, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss pathways for the development of
drugs intended to treat variola virus infection (smallpox) in
the event of an outbreak, including the use of animal models of
other orthopoxviruses (the group of viruses that includes
smallpox) as potential evidence of efficacy.
REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Jan. 20, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss the benefits and risks of a
Columbia Laboratories Inc CBRX.O application for progesterone
gel 8%, for the proposed indication of "reduction of risk of
preterm birth in women with short uterine cervical length
regardless of other risk factors in the mid-trimester of
pregnancy." The uterine cervix is the mouth of the uterus
leading into the vagina. The benefit/risk discussion will focus
on the adequacy of the demonstration of efficacy in the U.S.
population.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)