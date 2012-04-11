WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. regulators on
Wednesday asked food producers to voluntarily stop using
antibiotics in livestock to promote growth, as part of an effort
to prevent the rise of drug-resistant "superbugs."
The FDA said antibiotics should only be used to prevent or
treat illnesses in animals used for food production. They asked
companies to start phasing out the use of antibiotics for
non-medical purposes.
Environmental advocacy groups have long argued that using
common antibiotics like tetracyclines and penicillin in animal
feed or in animals has contributed to the rise of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria, known as "superbugs."
Scientists say overuse of antibiotics can lead to bacterial
resistance as resistant strains become dominant. Perhaps the
most publicized antibiotic-resistant bacteria are the
methicillin-resistant staphylococcus bugs known as MRSA.
"The new strategy will ensure farmers and veterinarians can
care for animals while ensuring the medicines people need remain
safe and effective," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in a
statement.
A federal judge last month ordered the FDA to start
proceedings to withdraw approval for the non-therapeutic use of
common antibiotics in animal feed, based on a lawsuit filed by
environmental groups.
It was not immediately clear how Wednesday's announcement,
which asks for voluntary withdrawal by companies, is related to
the court's ruling.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Gregorio)