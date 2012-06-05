June 5 A federal judge asked the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) to reexamine its decision to reject citizen
calls to restrict the use of antibiotics in animal feed, court
filings showed.
The latest ruling is the second such setback for the FDA
over concerns that overuse of antibiotics in animal feed is
endangering human health by creating antibiotic-resistant
"superbugs".
In March, a federal court ordered the FDA to begin
proceedings to withdraw approval for the use of penicillin and
tetracyclines in animal feed unless makers of the drugs can
produce evidence that their use is safe.
The lawsuit was filed by environmental and public-health
groups including The Natural Resources Defense Council, Center
for Science in the Public Interest and the Union of Concerned
Scientists in the Manhattan federal court.
The plaintiffs argued that using common antibiotics in
livestock feed has contributed to the rapid growth of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria in both animals and humans.
Two citizen petitions were filed by the plaintiffs in 1999
and 2005 requesting the FDA to begin withdrawal proceedings for
all non-therapeutic uses of medically important antibiotics food
producing animals.
In response, FDA rejected those two petitions citing the
time and expense required to evaluate individual drug safety and
to hold formal withdrawal proceedings, if necessary.
However, on Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Theodore Katz
said: "Denying the petitions on the grounds that it would be too
time consuming and resource-intensive to evaluate each
individual drug's safety, and withdraw approval if a drug was
not shown to be safe, is arbitrary and capricious."
Antibiotic-resistant infections cost Americans more than $20
billion each year, the plaintiffs said, citing a 2009 study from
the Alliance for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics and Cook County
Hospital.
The case is Natural Resources Defense Council et al. v. FDA,
in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, no. 11-3562.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by David Cowell)