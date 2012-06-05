* Judge critical of FDA's lack of action
* Long-standing concerns about creation of superbugs
* FDA unveiled voluntary guidelines in April
By P.J. Huffstutter
June 5 A federal judge said the Food and Drug
Administration had done "shockingly little" to address the human
health risks of antibiotic use in animal feed and ordered the
agency to reconsider two petitions seeking restrictions on the
practice.
The ruling, filed on Friday in a lawsuit brought by
environmental and public-health groups, is the second recent
setback for the FDA amid long-standing concern that overuse of
antibiotics in animal feed is endangering human health by
creating antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Theodore Katz in New York questioned
the federal agency's arguments that it would be less costly and
more efficient to ask the industry to voluntarily cut back on
the use of such antibiotics, rather than go through the
regulatory process of revoking the approval of such drug use on
farms and at feed lots.
"For over thirty years, the Agency has been confronted with
evidence of the human health risks associated with the
widespread subtherapeutic use of antibiotics in food-producing
animals, and, despite a statutory mandate to ensure the safety
of animal drugs, the Agency has done shockingly little to
address these risks," Katz wrote.
In March, Katz ordered the FDA to complete proceedings to
withdraw approval for the non therapeutic use of penicillin and
tetracycline in livestock production unless makers of the drugs
can produce evidence that their use is safe. The agency started
the process in 1977, but never completed it.
The FDA declined on Tuesday to comment on the latest ruling.
It filed a notice of appeal last month of the March order.
In his latest ruling, Katz found that the FDA behaved in an
"arbitrary and capricious" manner when it dismissed two
citizens' petitions that asked the agency to consider banning
farmers from using antibiotics on livestock for non-therapeutic
uses.
The FDA had rejected the two petitions - filed in 1999 and
in 2005 - because of the time and expense to hold formal
withdrawal proceedings.
How many livestock farmers use such antibiotics on their
animals, and how frequently the drugs are used, is unknown. An
estimated 80 percent of all antibiotics sold in the United
States are for use in agriculture, according to data reported by
the FDA.
YEARS OF CONCERN
As far back as 1972, a federal scientific task force found
that the use of low-level doses of antibiotics in animal feed
favored the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria; that
such bacteria had been found on meat sold to the public; and
that the prevalence of such bacteria in humans had increased.
Katz's latest ruling adds fuel an intensifying legal war
over the future use of antibiotics to promote animal growth,
increase feed efficiency and disease prevention on
food-producing livestock.
The ruling also highlights the potential for future shifts
in federal regulations over animal agriculture practices. Such
changes could force beef, pork and poultry producers to buy more
grain and find other ways to fatten animals prior to slaughter.
Critics of antibiotics in animal feed called the ruling a
victory in an increasingly contentious fight.
Organizations such as the Union of Concerned Scientists and
the American Academy of Pediatrics argue that such farming
practices endangers people who grow ill from resistant bacteria
but cannot be treated with standard antibiotic therapies.
"We want them to evaluate safety and effectiveness (of such
practices), and we think that's something the FDA has been
avoiding," said Avinash Kar, an attorney for the Natural
Resources Defense Council. "We think they've caved into the
industry."
The livestock industry was disappointed by Katz's order, and
said the use of such medications is necessary to prevent and
treat animal health issues.
Industry officials, citing conflicting scientific research,
say such practices pose little risk to public health.
"The actual human health risk of the use of antibiotic use
in animals resulting in the inability of the drug to treat human
disease is extremely small - in one instance, less than the risk
of dying from a bee sting," the Animal Health Institute, a trade
group that represents pharmaceutical companies, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The agency unveiled voluntary guidelines this past April for
both drug manufacturers and livestock producers to curtail the
use of antibiotics on farm animals.
But Katz said that these voluntary measures are not a
substitute for the FDA reviewing the petitions.
"The Agency must evaluate the safety risks of the petitioned
drugs and either make a finding that the drugs are not shown to
be safe or provide a reasoned explanation as to why the Agency
is refusing to make such a finding," Katz wrote.
The lawsuit seeking to spur the FDA to restrict antibiotic
use in animals was filed in 2011 by groups including The Natural
Resources Defense Council, Center for Science in the Public
Interest and the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The case is Natural Resources Defense Council et al. v. FDA,
in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 11-3562.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter and Sakthi Prasad; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)