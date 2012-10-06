Oct 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
new data indicate that the generic version of the popular
antidepressant Wellbutrin is not equivalent to the original drug
manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline.
Budeprion XL 300 mg, or bupropion hydrochloride
extended-release tablets, are manufactured by Impax Laboratories
Inc and marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
The FDA, in a notice posted on its website on Wednesday,
said it has changed the therapeutic equivalence rating for the
product in the agency's Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic
Equivalence Evaluations to show that Budeprion XL 300 mg fails
to demonstrate therapeutic equivalence to Wellbutrin XL 300 mg.
Impax has requested that the FDA withdraw approval of
budeprion XL 300 mg extended-release tablets, the FDA said.
Impax and Teva have stopped shipping the product, the agency
said.