Sept 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Lundbeck's antidepressant Brintellix to treat
adults with major depressive disorder.
The drug, which Lundbeck will co-market with Japanese
partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, will be available
in four doses.
Brintellix, like other antidepressants, will carry a boxed
warning alerting patients and doctors to an increased risk of
suicidal thoughts and behavior in children, adolescents and
young adults aged 18-24 during initial treatment.
The most common side effects reported by patients taking the
drug - generically known as vortioxetine - include nausea,
constipation and vomiting.
Major depressive disorder is characterized by mood changes
that may interfere with a person's ability to carry out to
day-to-day activities. Symptoms also include increased fatigue
and feelings of guilt or worthlessness.