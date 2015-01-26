Jan 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Monday named Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and researcher,
to oversee its drug, medical device and tobacco policy, in what
experts said is a coup for the FDA.
Califf was named as deputy commissioner for medical products
and tobacco, the most senior medical products position at the
agency after the commissioner and one that has been empty for
nearly two years.
"This is a great catch for the FDA," said Dr. Steven Nissen,
chairman of the department of cardiovascular medicine at the
Cleveland Clinic. "Dr. Califf is one of the most eminent
physician-scientists of our generation, with a reputation for
scientific integrity that will serve the agency well."
Califf, who will take up his position at the end of
February, is currently vice chancellor of clinical and
translational research at Duke University, a field focused on
translating scientific advances into medical care.
He has run countless clinical studies, served on FDA
advisory committees, and was rumored in 2009 to be a potential
FDA commissioner before the job went to the current
commissioner, Dr. Margaret Hamburg. His new appointment raises
the prospect of his becoming the next FDA commissioner.
"He is a guy who could very easily be FDA commissioner under
any administration," said Peter Pitts, a former associate
director for external relations at the FDA and president of the
Center for Medicine in the Public Interest. "He is one of the
few candidates who could sail through the confirmation process
because of his universally recognized talents."
Califf said in a statement that he was "delighted" to accept
the appointment, which comes as the FDA faces a sea of
challenges.
Among them: How to ensure drug safety when many products are
sourced overseas. How tightly should the agency regulate
electronic cigarettes? How can it speed development new
therapeutics? How should it regulate copies of biologic drugs,
known as biosimilars?
Califf has close ties with the drug industry, having worked
on myriad high-profile clinical studies, and he is also close
with Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's powerful head of
pharmaceuticals, people familiar with the two say. Woodcock was
not immediately available to comment.
A spokeswoman for the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America, which represents drug companies, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pitts said
Califf is "respected" by industry.
