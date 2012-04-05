SILVER SPRING, Md., April 5 U.S. drugs advisers
backed Astellas Pharma Inc's bladder drug on Thursday,
boosting the company's hopes of gaining a greater foothold in
the treatment of overactive bladder.
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted 7 to 4, with one abstention, that the
benefits of the once-daily tablet, called mirabegron, outweighed
its possible risks to the heart and liver.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and will make a final decision on mirabegron
by June 29.