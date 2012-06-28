BRIEF-Proxy firm ISS responds to Mylan's letter - filing
* Proxy firm ISS responds to Mylan's letter, ISS says it does not normally allow pre-publication reviews of any analysis relating to any special meeting or any meeting - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. drugs regulators gave the nod to Astellas Pharma Inc's pill for overactive bladder on Thursday, boosting the Japanese drugmaker's foothold in the market for the condition.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the once-daily pill, mirabegron, for adults who cannot control their bladder muscles, following a positive recommendation from FDA advisers.
LONDON, June 8 Qatari bonds extended their selloff on Thursday and stocks headed for their biggest weekly loss since 2011, though broader emerging equities stabilised after two days of losses, helped by robust Chinese trade data.