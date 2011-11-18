Nov 18 The Medicare federal insurance program
for the elderly and disabled will continue paying for Roche
Holding's ROG.VX drug Avastin for breast cancer, despite the
health regulator's decision to revoke approval.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that
Roche could no longer market Avastin for breast cancer in the
United States. [ID:nN1E7AH0PR]
"Medicare will continue to cover Avastin," Don McLeod,
spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, or CMS,
said on Friday.
"CMS will monitor the issue and evaluate coverage options
as a result of action by the FDA but has no immediate plans to
change coverage policies."
The statement from the U.S. healthcare program could
mitigate concerns that patients using the drug would lose
insurance coverage should the FDA revoke approval for its use
in breast cancer.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Alina Selyukh; editing by )