LONDON Nov 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche still expects its cancer drug Avastin to generate peak annual sales of 7 billion Swiss francs ($7.6 billion), despite Friday's decision by U.S. regulators to revoke its use in breast cancer, a company spokesman said.

Daniel Grotsky noted that Avastin was still approved for use against breast cancer in Europe. The medicine is also marketed for other uses, including certain types of colon, lung, kidney and brain cancer.

Roche said earlier this year that some 800 million francs of sales were at risk in the United States due to the possibility of approval being withdrawn for breast cancer. ($1 = 0.916 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)