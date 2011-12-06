* FDA staff say stricter labeling may be warranted
* Consumer groups say pills should come off market
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 U.S. health officials are
weighing stricter labels on the widely used new generation of
birth control pills, based on data showing they may put women
at a higher risk of dangerous blood clots.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewed studies
comparing an older generation of birth control with newer pills
that contain the compound drospirenone, such as Bayer AG's popular Yaz and Yasmin.
In a report released on Tuesday, the reviewers said the
body of evidence shows conflicting data on a link between pills
containing drospirenone and blood clots, but the link could not
be ruled out either and that fact may warrant a new label.
"Because of the consistency in recent reports for an
increased risk, product labeling should reflect that very real
possibility," they said. A panel of outside experts advising
the FDA is due to vote on the labels on Thursday.
Most common contraceptive pills combine the hormones
estrogen and progestin, which help block ovulation and sperm.
They can also increase the chance of a woman getting blood
clots than if she didn't take birth control pills, particularly
as she ages.
"While it's rare, it's heartbreaking when this happens.
When there are safer options available, we can't let this
continue," said Cynthia Pearson, executive director of the
National Women's Health Network, one of several consumer
advocacy groups that argue the drugs should be taken off the
market entirely.
Drawing a definitive conclusion that adding drospirenone
elevates the risk has been also complicated by the fact that
risk of blood clots also goes up if a woman smokes, has clogged
arteries, a family history or other health problems.
HIGHER RISK OF DANGEROUS CLOTS
An FDA study earlier this year found a higher risk of
venous thromboembolisms (VTEs) in women, especially those
younger than 35, who were taking Yasmin. A similar conclusion
was drawn about Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Evra
contraceptive patch, which does not contain drospirenone. FDA
advisers will discuss Ortho Evra on Friday.
With VTEs, a blood clot occurs in one of the deep veins in
the body, such as the leg or pelvis, and then travels to the
lungs. The study also reported a higher risk of arterial
thrombotic events, or ATEs, in older women on Yasmin. VTEs and
ATEs can significantly increase the risk of strokes or death.
Court documents unsealed on Monday allege that Bayer failed
to inform the FDA or the public about adverse VTE events linked
to Yasmin before the drug was approved in May 2001. Former FDA
Commissioner David Kessler is expected to testify in upcoming
trials against Bayer that the company, Germany's largest
drugmaker, withheld reports of dangerous blood clots.
Yaz, a reformulated version of Yasmin, remains one of the
top-selling contraceptives in the United States. Bayer raked in
$374 million in Yaz sales last year and twice as much at the
peak of Yaz's popularity in 2009, according to data from IMS
Health.
The number of prescriptions filled for Yaz also dropped
more than by half to 5 million in 2010 from 11 million in 2009,
according to IMS.
The company makes newer Beyaz and Safyral pills, versions
of Yaz and Yasmin that add levomefolate to raise levels of
folate, which is thought to help fertility.
Apart from preventing pregnancy, Yaz and Beyaz also have a
secondary indication to treat moderate acne and symptoms of
premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a severe mood problem.
In briefing documents for the FDA advisers, Bayer maintains
that when used according to the label, benefits of using Yaz
and its other drospirenone-containing pill outweigh the risks.
Labels now include a boxed warning that smoking increases
the risk of serious cardiovascular problems, especially in
women over 35. Warnings also highlight higher risk of blood
clots associated with birth control pills.